Here is why one analyst thinks that there's a possibility that the Warriors pull off a trade for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.

The Golden State Warriors are in danger of completely falling off the pace in the Western Conference. Now that they'll be without Draymond Green for the foreseeable future due to an indefinite suspension, they may have to swing a trade to give Stephen Curry some help. And that help could come in the form of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.

Make no mistake about it, there are no concrete indicators that portend a trade for Johnson from San Antonio. At this point, the Spurs need to accumulate talent, not get rid of them, and it's not like Johnson's contract is an albatross (he'll be making an average of $18.5 million for the next four years). However, Marc J. Spears, speaking on Brian Windhorst's The Hoop Collective, pointed out that the 6'5 forward could end up being the odd man out in San Antonio.

“You know who I got my eye on with the Spurs? Keldon Johnson I keep hearing this buzz about, not sure if he fits in well with this group going forward and should he be coming off the bench,” Spears said, via USA Today. “If there is a player that I think does get moved from the Spurs, my guess it'll probably be Keldon Johnson.”

Johnson has upped his game for the Spurs this season; he is currently averaging 4.2 assists (up from 2.9 last season) and his turnover numbers are down (1.4 from 2.1). He has improved his playmaking for a team that has plenty of question marks at the point guard position, and given how affordable his contract is, there's no reason for San Antonio to be hasty and get rid of him anytime soon.

But from the Warriors' perspective, a player who can fill in many gaps on both ends of the court like Johnson does for the Spurs, not to mention someone who can fill up the scoresheet, can be a useful piece for a team that's in dire need of some scoring punch next to Stephen Curry.

“For a team like Golden State, if he's a player that they could pry away that could give him you know that 16 to 20 points on any given night… I think that's a guy that they definitely should go after,” Spears added.

Only 24 years old, a rebuilding Spurs team will, more likely than not, hold onto Keldon Johnson. But dreaming of his acquisition won't cost the Warriors anything anyway.