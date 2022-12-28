By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Gregg Popovich didn’t break his 63-second ejection record on Tuesday, but one could say that his double technical and exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder was quick in its own right.

Early in the second quarter of the game, Popovich had some words to the official and received back-to-back techs in return. He was then tossed out of the game, forcing Brett Brown to take over for the Spurs.

Of course Thunder fans were delighted to see the legendary coach exit early, and that was clear with the loud cheers as Coach Pop headed to the exit tunnel.

Gregg Popovich has been ejected from tonight's game in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/oNSF76tbAW — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) December 28, 2022

While it’s unclear what Gregg Popovich said to the official, it’s not surprising he got a quick double-technical for it. A number of players have been ejected with several controversial technical foul calls as well, with referees not tolerating any kind of angry outburst or complaints directed at them. It happened to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic , who was given two technical fouls in succession for arguing a no-call–a situation that would have only warranted one tech in previous years.

Popovich didn’t further argue his ejection, perhaps knowing for a fact that it won’t change anything.

It will certainly be interesting to hear from Popovich what he told the official leading to getting thrown out of the contest. Many are also likely looking forward to the explanation of the referees when it comes to the decision, though it could very well be in the line of “using inappropriate language” or “questioning the official’s integrity.”