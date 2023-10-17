All eyes have been on Victor Wembanyama when fans talk about the San Antonio Spurs. But, there are also other outstanding talents in Gregg Popovich's squad other than the enormous French tower. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have been running the show long before the 2023 NBA Draft. But, there is one particular young gun that Pop likes during the NBA Preseason and he goes by the name of Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs have a lot of young talent to develop in the coming NBA seasons. More than their acquisition of Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gregg Popovich still has the task of leading guys like Jeremy Sochan to a great young career. So far, Pop outlined how much he has seen in the young Spurs player in his latest statement, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“I don’t want to make any bold statements about good, bad, or indifferent, but he’s energetic,” the Spurs head honcho said.

In 25 minutes of play against the Miami Heat, Sochan notched 10 points. His offensive chops were also on show when he was facilitating. It got him three assists. Six boards rounded out his all-around performance en route to an NBA Preseason win.

“He’s got great pace and he enjoys it, so we will see how it goes,” Pop declared.

Sochan has a fair shot of cracking the rotation once again entering the season. Will he be able to step up his game and turn into a double-double machine for the Spurs to experience an early playoff berth?