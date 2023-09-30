Just by virtue of drafting Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs were one of the biggest winners of the 2023 offseason. Considered a generational talent, the Spurs are hoping he can be the latest in a strong group of No. 1 draft picks they've had. But to build up an eventual championship contender, the Spurs will need a solid mix of players around him. The Spurs have a few talented young players on the roster capable of being part of the future and one of those players is Jeremy Sochan. Sochan had a solid rookie season for the Spurs and he recently revealed that he got bonkers free-throw advice from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan says Gregg Popovich wanted him to shoot his free throws one handed 😲 "Happened out of nowhere, really… I was with coach [Brett] Brown working on my shot and we would do one handed stuff and I would go on like streaks of just making a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/yLbzcZYf6s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2023

“Happened out of nowhere really, of course one thing I need to improve on, I can't hide it, it's my shot. I was with Coach Brown working on my shot, and we were doing one-handed stuff. I would go on streaks of just making a bunch of one-handed shots,” Sochan said. “And then Coach Pop is like, ‘yo, come here.' And I'm like, ‘what's up, Coach?' And he's like, ‘you're shooting one-handed, straight up.'”

Jeremy Sochan was able to make an impact right away for the Spurs this past season starting 53 of the 56 games he played in. The Spurs drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he averaged 11.0 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 24.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.