San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has always been against Donald Trump and took another opportunity to rip the Republican candidate after his team's win over the Houston Rockets in their home opener. The head coach was asked for his opinion on the upcoming United States presidential election during his segment of the presser, giving him the chance to unload on Trump.

“[Donald Trump is] pathetic; he's small,” Popovich said via Spurs reporter Theo Quintard. “He's a whiner, we all know that. You wouldn't have him babysit your kids. You wouldn't hire him if you had a small business; you want that man in your business? There's no way. But you're gonna vote for him for president because he's strong?

“Kamala Harris whipped his a** in the debate. He's been running ever since. He doesn't want any part of her… He's sick. He's a damaged man. He grew up as the biggest wannabe there ever was in New York.”

Popovich publicly endorsed current president Joe Biden in 2020 and now is fully behind Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The 78-year-old's vote will count for the state of Texas, which is not a swing state and has historically leaned toward the Republicans. Trump is currently favored to win Texas' vote, much to Popovich's disdain.

Spurs prepare for second straight in-state matchup against Rockets

After beating the Rockets in their first home game of the year, the Spurs are prepared to do it all over again just two days later. The in-state rivals will rematch under the same conditions on Oct. 28 after the first matchup ended with just a three-point difference.

To no surprise, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 29 points and seven rebounds. He added three blocks on defense and had the highlight of the game with a logo three-pointer in the first quarter. Wembanyama's size and length on the interior limited Houston center Alperen Sengun to just six points and five rebounds on 2-for-8 shooting from the field.

Four of San Antonio's five starters reached double figures with the one exception being point guard Chris Paul. The 39-year-old took just three shots in the game and had a game-high nine assists in 27 minutes.

Jalen Green tied Wembayama with 29 points to lead the Rockets in a losing effort. Fred VanVleet supplemented him with 18 points with Dillon Brooks adding 16.