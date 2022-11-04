Gregg Popovich strongly responds to allegations from Josh Primo accuser

The San Antonio Spurs currently find themselves in hot water after the release of former first-round pick Josh Primo, who was accused on Thursday of exposing his genitalia nine different times to a team sports psychologist. Not only is she suing Primo, but Hillary Cauthen has also hit the Spurs organization with a lawsuit, claiming they ignored the incidents for 10 months until finally taking action.

On Friday, head coach Gregg Popovich strongly responded to the allegations. Via ClutchPoints:

“I stand by the statement from the Spurs organization in contrast to many of the things that were said at the press conference and I would only add that anybody that has observed the Spurs over a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken very seriously. Without any doubt whatsoever. The Spurs organization would be on top of it and I’m absolutely confident the men and women on the managerial staff that are dealing with this purposefully, efficiently, promptly, and did it with the utmost care for everyone concerned including the accuser, the accused, the organization, and making sure everybody feels comfortable and safe.”

Impactful words from Coach Pop. Basically, the accuser said in the lawsuit she informed several people in the front office about Primo’s actions, including GM Brian Wright. But, they allegedly brushed her aside and ultimately told Cauthen to start working from home.

At this point, we really don’t know what’s true and what’s not. But as Popovich said, the Spurs have always been a very professional organization and he fully stands behind them here.

There is no excuse for what Primo did, but San Antonio completely denies the allegations and will continue to do so as the investigation proceeds.