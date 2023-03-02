San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson put together an impressive scoring display in Tuesday’s contest against the Utah Jazz. He finished with 25 points — on 12-for-19 shooting from the field — and four rebounds in a game the Spurs went on to win by a final score of 102-94. So when Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and the Indiana Pacers visit the AT&T Center on Thursday night to play the Spurs, every Spurs fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Pacers

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Tre Jones (left foot soreness) and Malaki Branham (low back contusion) are also both questionable to play for San Antonio.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Spurs franchise. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (all starts).

While Johnson is enjoying a career year in practically every facet during the 2022-23 campaign, his field-goal percentage has taken a hit compared to seasons past — Johnson’s current 45.0% field-goal percentage is the lowest of his career.

Don’t count on the Spurs beating the Pacers at home on Thursday, regardless of if Johnson is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs own a 1-9 record over their last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is maybe.