For much of the 2022-23 campaign, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner found himself as the subject of plenty of trade rumors. However, after months of speculation, the Pacers did not only keep Turner, they also gave him a two-year, $58 million extension, around $17 million of which he received as a bonus to his current salary for the season. And by and large, Turner has repaid the Pacers’ faith in him in kind.

In particular, during the Pacers’ first game back after the All-Star break against the Boston Celtics, Turner exploded for 40 points, tying his career high. He simply could not miss; he shot 13-15 from the field, including 8-10 from deep and 6-7 from the foul line, to lead the way for the tumbling Pacers. Alas, Turner’s herculean effort was not enough as the Pacers fell short, 142-138, in overtime.

Following the game, Myles Turner revealed what was going on in his mind as he went off for arguably the best offensive game of his career – an incredible development for a player most known for his stellar rim protection.

“I was just making the most of my opportunities. My guys were getting me the ball in the right spot. Fortunately for me, it was a great shooting night,” Turner said, per Bally Sports Indiana. “[The thing I’m most happy about with my offensive growth is that I’m not] just being one-dimensional. I just like the fact that I’m going back to playing the way I know I can play inside and out.”

Myles Turner has indeed seen an uptick in his attempts from two-point range. After hovering around the 52 to 57 percent mark in terms of attempts from two, he’s now attempting 64 percent of his shots from inside the arc. Perhaps Domantas Sabonis’ departure, which moved Turner to the five full-time as a result, has nudged this change from the Pacers center.

At the end of the day, Turner is proud of the effort the Pacers put up against the Celtics.

“You can’t ask for a better fight. That’s the number one team in the league. We go toe-to-toe with them, take it to overtime. We don’t want any pity, but I think we’re taking the step in the right direction heading into the last few weeks of the regular season,” Turner added.