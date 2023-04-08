San Antonio Spurs star forward Keldon Johnson put together a solid offensive performance in Thursday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 24 points — on 10-for-24 shooting from the field — and dished out four assists in a game the Spurs went on to win by a final score of 129-127. So when Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the AT&T Center on Saturday to play the Spurs, every Spurs fan under the sun will want to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing today vs. the Wolves?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Wolves

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a right foot sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Spurs, Romeo Langford (left adductor) is also questionable to play for San Antonio.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keldon Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Spurs franchise. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is playmaking for his teammates at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Johnson’s current 2.9 assists average is the best of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Spurs to beat the Timberwolves at home on Saturday, regardless of if Johnson is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 14-26 home record, the fourth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing today vs. the Wolves, the answer is maybe.