The 2023 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama ended up being the first overall pick of the draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama is one of the most hyped up prospects in recent memory, and everyone is curious to see how he will transition to the NBA. That topic inspired an interesting take from Jamal Crawford.

As a former lottery pick himself, Crawford knows what it's like being forced to find his footing in the NBA with tons of hype surrounding him. And according to Crawford, in order for Wembanyama to reach his full potential in the league, he's going to have to figure out which order to utilize his various skill sets, and when to do so, to help him go from playing in France to playing in the NBA.

"He's so unique with such a skillset, it's about which one's ahead of which first in the pros because it's gonna be a little bit different for sure." Jamal Crawford on how he would utilize Victor Wembanyama's skills on offense. (via @dpshow) pic.twitter.com/SVMT8hlKGw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2023

This is a fair point that rings true from Jamal Crawford. Offensively, there isn't much that Wembanyama can't do; he can dunk, wreak havoc in the paint, and hit mid-range and three-point jumpers at will. Having all of those tools at his disposal will be extremely helpful, but Wembanyama is going to have to figure out the right time to pull out each of these skills.

That is part of growing in the NBA, and if Wembanyama can figure out when to attack an opponent in the paint, or find his jump shot, he's going to become the superstar for the Spurs that many folks believe he will become. Wembanyama will need time to develop of course, but if he can heed Crawford's advice here, he could make the transition to the NBA look very smooth.