The 2020 NBA Bubble was unlike anything NBA players had experienced in their basketball careers. It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, so the NBA decided to finish the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World in Florida to protect their players from the illness. The final eight games of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason took place there. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat were the last two teams standing in the 2020 playoffs, and the Lakers ended up winning the championship.

In 2020, Jamal Crawford was in the final year of his 20-year NBA career and playing for the Brooklyn Nets. And Crawford recently hopped on FanDuel TV and revealed a surprising reason why he didn't enjoy the 2020 NBA Bubble, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I got hurt because I was lifting weights in the bubble…I never lift weights ever.”

Jamal Crawford, 43, played for nine different teams across his 20 years in the NBA. His best years were spent with the New York Knicks, as he averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals across 299 games as a Knick.

All it takes is one look at Crawford to realize that he was never a big weight-lifter. After all, he's 6'5″ and weighs just 185 pounds. But Crawford proved that NBA players don't need to lift weights or have large muscles to have a successful career, as Crawford managed to stick around in the big leagues for two decades and will be remembered as one of the better bench scorers in the game's history.