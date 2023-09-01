San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has big expectations as he pairs up with highly-rated rookie Victor Wembanyama. In fact, he's so confident about their partnership that he even sent some sort of a warning to the NBA.

When asked about his fit with Wembanyama as they join forces on the Spurs' frontcourt, Sochan expressed his belief that they'll be a menace on both defense and offense. He also gave a hint on how he sees them playing together offensively, adding that their potential is massive.

“I think it's going to be scary. Defensively, it's going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We're pesky. Offensively, I'm going to be able to find him, and I think the beautiful thing about it is whoever gets the board, just push it. There is no need to pause after getting the defensive board. The way we want to play is: Whoever gets it, you run. You dribble the ball up. It's going to make everything so much easier,” Sochan told For The Win.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“It’s going to make it flow more. I think the potential on both sides is endless.”

Indeed, it's hard to ignore what the duo can do together. Jeremy Sochan stands at 6-foot-9, while Victor Wembanyama is at 7-foot-4. Scoring against them will truly be tough, especially with Wemby himself averaging 3.0 blocks in his final season in the French top-flight with Mets 92.

It is on the offense where the Sochan-Wembanyama pairing is the most intriguing, though. They are both mobile big man who can run with the ball, so it will be interesting to see how Coach Gregg Popovich utilizes that to their advantage. The 2023-24 NBA season starts in October, so the rest of the league still has time to prepare for the new big man duo in the NBA.

Hopefully, Sochan and Wembanyama can live up to their full potential.