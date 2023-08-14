Professional athletes that just got newly drafted tend to make a habit of making exorbitant life decisions. Some go for a fancy car while others immediately try to help their family out by buying them a house. Other choices may be purely cosmetic and influenced by people in the league. This is exactly what San Antonio Spurs player Jeremy Sochan did to his rookie teammate Victor Wembanyama.

The two Spurs players were seen working out together to no one's surprise. They were donning workout clothes and listening to music to hype them up. But, the internet broke when Jeremy Sochan's camera panned to Victor Wembanyama. The rookie had bleached hair with spots of dye. This is very similar to how Sochan likes to style his hair. It allowed hilarious reactions from fans all over the world.

“2K, now that they gotta change Wemby’s scan,” one fan pointed out as the game's rollout comes soon. Maybe a new cyber face will be released before 2k24 hits shelves and online stores.

A common theme among all of these comments was about how the Spurs rookie hangs out with Jeremy Sochan a little bit too much. This is where statements like, “Man no way this the Jeremy Sochan influence.” and “Bro has been hanging around Sochan too much.” come from.

The crowd seems to have mixed reactions about Victor Wembanyama's hair. Although, the external perception does not really matter. As long as the Spurs rookie performs the way he does, he can get any type of hairstyle.