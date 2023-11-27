Spurs rising star Jeremy Sochan didn't play in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Nuggets due to injury.

San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Jeremy Sochan did not play in the second half of the 132-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. The team said last year's ninth overall pick of the NBA Draft was held out because of left knee soreness.

Following the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stated that he doesn't think the injury is serious.

In the 17 minutes he did play against the defending champs, Sochan scored four points, dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds. He shot 2-for-6, including 1-of-4 from behind the 3-point line.

For the season, the former Baylor Bear is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game as he transitions to point guard. A power forward last year, the 6'8″, 230-pounder said it's the first time he's ever played the point at any time of his career.

Jeremy Sochan has struggled like the Spurs have to start 2023-24. Sunday's loss marks their 12th in a row. One of the factors that has plagued the team is the natural learning curve that comes with understanding such an important position. While the coaching staff tapped the 20-year-old to lead the squad partly because of his versatility and length, the offense has often stalled.

Backup point guard, Tre Jones, who started in the role for the team most of last year, often spells Sochan and the offense usually flows at a better pace when he does. When Jones and Sochan are on the floor together, Jones, not Sochan, takes over the majority of ball handing duties.

Considering his coach doesn't appear to think the knee soreness is serious, Sochan may be back in the lineup the next time the 3-14 Spurs take the court. They host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, November 30.