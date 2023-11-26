The San Antonio Spurs visit the Denver Nuggers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Spurs are now on a 11-game losing streak, and it does not seem to be ending anytime soon. San Antonio has not won a game since November 2nd, but their schedule has not been the easiest. Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson are all having good season, but none of them are really playing to an All-Star level. Wembanyama would be the closest they have to an All-Star as he is almost averaging a double-double while also blocking 2.6 shots per game. As a team, the Spurs score less than 110 points per game this season.

The Nuggets have lost four of their last five, including their last two games. The Nuggets were beaten by the Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic in those two games, so they will look to bounce back. Nikola Jokic will be in the running to win another MVP award as he averages 28.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Michael Porter Jr, and Jamal Murray are both have respectable seasons, as well. Unfortunately, the Nuggets are dealing with some injuries. Jokoic is probable with a sore lower back, Murray has been ruled out, Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both probable, as well. Aaron Gordon is dealing with a heel injury and has been listed as questionable for the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Nuggets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +11 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -11 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

If I am to be completely honest, the only way for the Spurs to win is if half of the players on the injury list sit out for the Nuggets. Murray being out is already a pretty big hit for Denver, but a few more of those guys missing would give the Spurs a major advantage. Gordon is questionable, so there is a chance he does not play. Without Gordon and Murray, the Nuggets will struggle a little more on offense. The Spurs will have to shut down Jokic, but with his lower back pain, he could be a little limited in this game. If the Spurs can take advantage of the health of the Nuggets, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver has Jokic, and that is about all they need. Jokic plays like the MVP of the league anytime he steps on the field. He did have an injury designation heading into this game, but he should be fine to play. He will have to take over even more in this game with Gordon, and Murray being out, though. Despite the injuries, Jokic should be able to help the Nuggets cover the spread.

The main reason the Spurs are on such a long losing streak is their inability to defend. They allow the third-most points per game in the league with 122.8 points allowed. The Nuggets do not score as much as one would think, but they should be able to handle the Spurs. If the Nuggets can take advantage of a weak Spurs' defense, they will cover this spread.

Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this game. The Spurs are not a good team, and the Nuggets should run through them. However, Wembanyama versus Jokic should be a fun matchup to watch. I am going to take the Nuggets to cover this spread, though.

Final Spurs-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -11 (-110), Under 229.5 (-108)