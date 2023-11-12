Jeremy Sochan clarified his recent comments about his feelings on being the San Antonio Spurs' point guard.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Jeremy Sochan is chiming in on the chatter about his transition to a new role.

The second-year player posted on X (followed by the emoji that signifies laughter with tears) late Saturday night, responding to a post from a Spurs fan's comment that Sochan doesn't believe he can play the point guard position.

“Big man, I never said that,” Sochan wrote.

Our starting PG doesn’t really believe he can be a PG and it shows. I don’t blame him. He has been trying his best. https://t.co/MmAxwHfvKx — Lore'n'Spurs (@Lore_spurs) November 12, 2023

It all stems from a news article and a related post on the social media platform. For those who missed it, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News reported that after practice on Saturday afternoon, Sochan said: “There have been moments where it's like, ‘Yo I don't want to.' It's like (expletive) this (expletive).”

A forward throughout his career, including his rookie campaign with the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan was the 9th player taken in the 2022 NBA Draft and made the league's “Rising Stars Game” in the 2022-23 season. Because versatility and play-making abilities are among the strongest points of his still-developing game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich moved Sochan to the point in the run up to a season that features super rookie Victor Wembanyama.

In the article, Sochan is also quoted as saying: “There have been moments of being confident,” and “I am making a transition like this in the NBA, which is rare. You don't see a lot of people going from power forward to point guard.”

Neither quote was included in the aforementioned initial social media post.

The Spurs offense has looked disjointed at times through these first two and a half weeks of the regular season as Sochan, who says he's playing the position for the first time in his life, takes over the duties from last year's starter-turned -reserve Tre Jones.

Popovich has said the franchise is experimenting with the 20-year-old from Baylor at point guard this season.