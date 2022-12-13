By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs have endured a rough past few weeks. Johnson, in particular, had a stretch where he was shooting below 30 percent from the field while the Spurs lost 11 straight games for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach. But over the past three games, something seems to have clicked for San Antonio, even if some of the contests became too close for comfort.

In particular, the Spurs led the Cleveland Cavaliers by double digits entering the fourth. However, the Spurs came close to collapsing, with the Cavs, led by Donovan Mitchell, cutting their lead to one with around 37 seconds left in the game. San Antonio then proceeded to have a discombobulated offensive possession, leading to a semi-transition opportunity for the Cavs. But Keldon Johnson came to the rescue.

Johnson proceeded to jump high and swat Donovan Mitchell’s shot off the board, taking away a golden opportunity for Cleveland to take the game. After the ensuing scramble, Darius Garland received the ball and missed a corner three for the win. When the final buzzer sounded, Johnson was extremely fired up from what was such an incredible defensive play. After the game, Keldon Johnson revealed what was going through his mind in the dying moments of the game.

“It’s either I’m gonna block it or it’s gonna be goaltending. I gotta make some kind of play,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “Just instincts. Just move move move and made a play on it. […] I just started screaming.”

Keldon Johnson didn’t have the best shooting night once again, going 8-25 for 21 points. Nonetheless, only one column will matter to him on the box score, given the crucial part it played in giving the Spurs a much-needed win.

These kinds of victories are important, even for a rebuilding team such as the Spurs. Despite the pleas for or outcries against tanking, these players are still professionals who suit up on the court to nab a win. And for a few games now, the Spurs have shown how capable they are of humbling a few teams with playoff ambitions.