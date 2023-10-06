There hasn't been a rookie in the NBA with as much as hype as the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has since LeBron James back in 2003. Wembanyama was the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for a long time and he is considered to be a generational talent. He was impressive during NBA Summer League until the Spurs decided to shut him down early. He's without a doubt the early frontrunner of the Rookie of the Year Award even before any games have been played. But with tremendous hype comes a lot of pressure and a target on your back from players across the league. His teammates know that and fellow Spur Keldon Johnson spoke about the rest of the team having his back as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Victor Wembanyama has had a target on his back long before the Spurs made him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He's been hyped up as the next biggest thing long before he was even drafted. And for good reason. He's a rare and unique talent who is versatile on both ends of the court. He can play around the basket. He can handle the ball. He can space the floor and shoot from three-point range. Defensively he is an anchor in the paint and he has the mobility to cover ground as well.

RECOMMENDED
Victor Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich, Spurs

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s point guard admission will catch Gregg Popovich’s attention

Joey Mistretta ·

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, future, NBA, development

Spurs youngster Victor Wembanyama drops hilarious NSFW revelation about major change upon NBA arrival

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Spurs player who will shock world with breakout 2023-24 NBA season

James Salmon ·

In the two games he played during Summer League, Wembanyama averaged 18.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 blocked shots with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.