There hasn't been a rookie in the NBA with as much as hype as the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has since LeBron James back in 2003. Wembanyama was the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for a long time and he is considered to be a generational talent. He was impressive during NBA Summer League until the Spurs decided to shut him down early. He's without a doubt the early frontrunner of the Rookie of the Year Award even before any games have been played. But with tremendous hype comes a lot of pressure and a target on your back from players across the league. His teammates know that and fellow Spur Keldon Johnson spoke about the rest of the team having his back as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Keldon wants it know that Wemby will have a team of enforcers around him: "Of course, there are going to be some people who want to try him this year, try to bully him. We got his back… If I feel like there is any situation they are trying to go after him, I will be there." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 6, 2023

Victor Wembanyama has had a target on his back long before the Spurs made him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He's been hyped up as the next biggest thing long before he was even drafted. And for good reason. He's a rare and unique talent who is versatile on both ends of the court. He can play around the basket. He can handle the ball. He can space the floor and shoot from three-point range. Defensively he is an anchor in the paint and he has the mobility to cover ground as well.

In the two games he played during Summer League, Wembanyama averaged 18.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 blocked shots with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.