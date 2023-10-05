Victor Wembanyama is incredible. He hasn't even played an NBA game yet and everyone still knows how talented, and versatile, he is. That versatility will be a topic all season long, especially if Wembanyama is able to play point guard, something he said he can do, per Michael C. Wright of NBA.com.

“There really are no limitations,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “On a lot of set plays, on a lot of plays, it really depends on where you are. I can be the point guard just as I can be the wing. It doesn’t matter.”

Victor Wembanyama the point guard?

The thought of a player who's around 7'3 playing point guard seems unrealistic. But this is Victor Wembanyama we are talking about, a player with superb handles and playmaking ability to go along with his elite scoring prowess.

Wembanyama will likely enter the 2023-24 season without a set position. He's listed as a power forward on Basketball Reference, but it's clear he has what it takes to play on the wing or run the point.

Wembanyama probably won't be the Spurs' first option at point guard. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wembanyama dribble the ball up the court and set up the offense at times. The Spurs can be flexible in their strategy. Since competing in the West will be a challenge this year, Gregg Popovich and San Antonio can experiment with different gameplans throughout the campaign.

Winning is always the primary goal, and perhaps Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will shock the Western Conference. Regardless of their final record though, all eyes will be on San Antonio amid Wembanyama's rookie season.