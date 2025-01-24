After the San Antonio Spurs beat the Indiana Pacers in Paris, France, it was a homecoming for superstar Vicror Wembanyama who put on a show. On top of Wembanyama throwing a highlight alley-oop down, he had a fantastic showcase that garnered the attention of former player Kevin Garnett.

In the game in Paris, Wembanyama finished with 30 points, shooting 13 of 21 from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. Garnett would be impressed with the outing on the “KG Certified” show but feels the next step for the 21-year-old is to toughen up which includes spending some time in Los Angeles in the summer.

“Instead of going abroad when you come back from vacation, because you know what home looks like right, you were born and raised there,” Garnett said. “You can always go back home. Spend a summer in LA bro, go up to UCLA because you know what’s up there? Everything you’re looking for. Go up to UCLA and play against that caliber of s—t for a whole week and see how you come out of there.”

As Wembanyama has the respect of fellow players such as Chris Paul, Garnett believes he has the chance to dominate the league as besides his generational talent, the former player wants him to gain a “presence.”

Kevin Garnett wants Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to have a “presence”

This would include a continued NSFW response from Garnett about playing against players like Patrick Beverly and others who are hungry to showcase their talents.

“It ain’t no referees in there, there ain’t no moms in there, there ain’t no dads,” Garnett said on his show. “You feel me, it’s just you and other players in there that’s hungry and starving. That’s when you get to play against those Pat Bevs and those mother f—-ers that you ain’t never heard of. Who is this guy right here, or you see that old guy in the corner getting J’s up? The next level to me for Wemby is presence. Flashing, calling for it. Give me the mother f—-er! Not giving a s—t slobbering at the mouth, becoming a demon.”

So far this season, Wembanyama has averaged 24,6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3,8 assists, and four blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35,4 percent from beyond the arc. Still, with the All-Star starters announced, his name wasn't featured which was a clear snub for some such as Stephen A. Smith who believes Wembanyama should have been there.

“Well, for me it’s two of them to be quite honest with you: Victor Wembanyama,” Smith said. “I mean, the San Antonio Spurs are two wins shy of matching their entire win total of last season. This brother is averaging 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds], and leading the league with four blocks per game. He is shooting 47% from the field, he’s shooting 35% from three-point range. I think that he is a person that should’ve been in there.”

The Spurs are 20-22 which puts them 12th in the West before their match against the Pacers on Saturday afternoon.