Three Victor Wembanyama takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday in the Bay Area.

For a second straight game, Victor Wembanyama – not Wembanyana – and the San Antonio Spurs stayed close but couldn't get over the hump against a Western Conference team expected to contend. A 118-112 loss at the Golden State Warriors is the Spurs 11th straight loss, though Wemby was again solid.

Wembanyama scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked two shots. Within the performance, here's what stood out about this summer's top overall pick's 16th NBA game.

Wembanya-NA

Three days earlier, the jersey he wore for his rookie debut sold for $762,000 in an auction. On Friday night in San Francisco, Victor Wembanyama's jersey showed his name misspelled.

The lettering above his number 1 reads Wembanyana.

Victor Wembanyama is wearing a jersey with his name spelled incorrectly 😭 pic.twitter.com/XEGEOFmd2Z — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 25, 2023

The 7'5 phenom from France changed into a jersey that had his name spelled correctly in the first half.

“I don't know if somebody got fired, but the Spurs did their job checking on my name. I don't know. It's a real shame,” Wemby said after the game.



Improving his game

With the Spurs out to an early 8-4 lead, Victor Wembanyama raced down the floor after skying for a rebound. Shortly after he crossed half-court, he fed Zach Collins just outside the left side of the lane. Upon making the pass, Wemby started going toward the hoop but then pivoted at the free throw line and popped back out to the three-point arc on Collin's side. He got the ball back and with no defender in front of him, immediately went up for a three-pointer that hit nothing but net. It's the kind of read the 19-year-old big man would not have made at the beginning of the season.

The game was tied at 62 midway through the third quarter when Wemby had the ball on the left wing. He waited for a Collins screen on the right and used it to move behind the three-point lane near the very top of the key. After going between his legs to move back left, though defended, he used every bit of that fabled length to go up for a jumper. The ball found the bottom of the net. Though Wembanyama mostly lived on the perimeter to start his NBA career, most of his outside shots have not gone down. He's shooting 43% from the field and that takes into account the dunks and taps he's had near the rim.

Perhaps the game's biggest highlight came at Wembanyama's expense. But before the first-half block by 6'2 Gary Payton II that sent Wemby's layup attempt out of bounds, the generational prospect successfully went behind his back while driving in transition. It's the kind of move the Spurs centerpiece had yet to attempt on his way to the hoop.

Continues to stuff the stat sheet

Though Victor Wembanyama shot just 1-for-6 on three-point attempts, he put up another performance – again in defeat – that exemplifies why he's the game's greatest prospect since LeBron James. What makes Friday night's near-double-double with the four assists and two blocks that much more impressive is how effortless it looks on a frequent basis. He put up 22 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, and three assists in Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19, blocked eight shots, pulled in 13 rebounds, and had four assists two games before against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Up next for Wemby and the Spurs are the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday.