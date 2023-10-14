Victor Wembanyama is already taking the NBA by storm and it is only the preseason. He stands at around 7'4 and features elite versatility. The San Antonio Spurs believe Wembanyama can develop into a true superstar down the road. Wembanyama continued to impress in the Spurs' preseason clash with the Miami Heat on Friday. Fans shared their excitement for Wembanyama on X (formerly Twitter) during and after the game.

Wembanyama's “filthy” dunk notably drew the most attention from fans.

Video via the Spurs:

Reaction to Victor Wembanyama

“He’s like SuperGiannis,” one fan wrote.

“We really have a cheat code on our team and I’m all here for it,” another fan added.

“Can we get the @wemby classic jerseys restocked?” a third fan asked.

Other fans reacted to Wembanyama's performance overall after the big man posted 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the Spurs' victory.

“Victor Wembanyama showed the world tonight that the hype is real,” NBACentral wrote.

“Victor Wembanyama in his prime is going to be unstoppable,” Alex Kennedy shared.

“Wemby looks great right away for the Spurs. A defensive deterrent and a versatile offensive weapon,” Kevin O'Connor added.

Finally, one fan dropped an eye-opening comparison following Wembanyama's effort.

“Victor Wembanyama is a PROBLEM!!! We gotta start talking about Kevin Durant’s influence on this next generation!”

Wembanyama looks like a future superstar

It is common for young players with high expectations to initially struggle. After all, dealing with pressure isn't easy. Wembanyama has performed especially well so far during the NBA preseason though.

Yes, it is only the preseason. That said, there is no question that Victor Wembanyama looks like a future superstar.