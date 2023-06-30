The San Antonio Spurs are excited about their new future star, Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are also surely hoping they can find a way to keep Wembanyama in San Antonio for years to come. Gregg Popovich's early impression on Wembanyama may help in that regard.

“He works out more than I thought,” Wembanyama said on ESPN of his new Spurs head coach. “Every morning he's there running on the treadmill, lifting weights.”

Wembanyama had more to say about Popovich than just his workout schedule though.

“He communicates a lot with me,” Wembanyama continued. “He wants to take care of me.”

Victor Wembanyama's impact on the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is already making his presence felt with the Spurs. They have already seen a drastic increase in season ticket and sales. The entire city of San Antonio is clearly ecstatic about the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick.

Having Popovich as a coach should help Wembanyama. Popovich has coached superstars such as Tim Duncan in the past, so he knows how to get the most out of his players. Popovich will also likely help Wembanyama deal with his absurd expectations from the media and fans.

The Spurs may not be ready to compete for a championship just yet, but the future is certainly bright. It will be interesting to see if they can improve their roster any further ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Regardless, it would not be surprising to see Victor Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich, and the Spurs make a deep playoff run sooner rather than later.