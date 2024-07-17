With the big free agents off the board, the San Antonio Spurs went bargain-bin hunting the last few days. Their search was fruitful, as they brought back Georgian-American forward Sandro Mamukelashvili as well as another veteran reserve.

Mamukelashvili is returning to San Antonio on a one-year minimum deal, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Free agent F Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed on a one-year, $2.2 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said. “George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed the deal.”

Mamukelashvili averaged 4.1 points per game on 47.1% shooting with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 9.8 minutes last season. The Seton Hall alum got more playing time later in the season as the Spurs' injuries piled up, showing chemistry with the face-of-the-franchise star Victor Wembanyama.

The club also re-signed center Charles Bassey, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Sources: The San Antonio Spurs are re-signing center Charles Bassey to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.2 million contract,” Charania tweeted. “Deal was negotiated by Young Money APAA CEO Adie von Gontard and agent Daveed Cohen.”

Bassey has been in San Antonio the last two seasons. The 23-year-old averaged 3.3 points on 72.5% shooting with four rebounds and 1.1 assists last season, but has been hampered by knee injuries each of the last couple campaigns.