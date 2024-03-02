The San Antonio Spurs aren't wasting any time after a roster spot opened up following the release of Marcus Morris. The team is converting Dominick Barlow's contract from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract and giving Jamaree Bouyea the two-way slot made available by his promotion, according to reports.
The 4-1-1 on Dominick Barlow
The 6-foot-9 Barlow has played in only 23 of the Spurs 60 games this season. His stats are actually pretty decent considering he's spent tons of time with the team's G League's Austin Spurs. In 11.3 minutes per game, he's averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. The Silver and Black has always liked Barlow's potential. Still only 20 years old, he scored 21 points in a road win over the Dallas Mavericks to end his his rookie season.
A spot on the roster came open when the Spurs parted ways with Morris on Thursday. After acquiring him at the trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers while netting a 2029 second-round pick and cash considerations, San Antonio always planned on parting ways with the 33-year-old veteran.
The skinny on Jamaree Bouyea
Bouyea has been one of the G League's most productive players this season, averaging 18.2 points, six rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals per game while shooting 41.3% on from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game. He's been truly dominant of late, exploding for 29.3 points, nine rebounds, 11.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last three games.
The 24-year-old has suited up for the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers since going undrafted out of San Francisco in 2022.
The Spurs are 12-48 as the season enters its stretch run, approaching a pivotal summer that will see them weigh adding established veterans vs. holding on to multiple first-round picks over the next several years with superstar Victor Wembanyama now in the fold.