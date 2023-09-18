The Minnesota Timberwolves have reason to be enthusiastic about this upcoming NBA season. Anthony Edwards is on the verge of becoming a true superstar as evidence by his recent play at the FIBA World Cup. He also gave a recent ringing endorsement of the Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert pairing in the frontcourt. With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, the Timberwolves are in the process of finalizing their roster for training camp. With 14 guaranteed contracts currently on the roster, the Wolves could look to fill that final roster spot out of camp. One of those roster hopefuls is Daishen Nix whom the Timberwolves signed to a contract this weekend as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Guard Daishen Nix is signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After his first two NBA seasons with Rockets, Nix will go to camp with Minnesota. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2023

As per Dane Moore of Blue Wire Pods, Daishen Nix signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves Daishen Nix signing is an Exhibit 10 contract, per source — which means there is no hit against the cap (a training camp deal that could become an NBA contract if he makes the team) — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 17, 2023

On an Exhibit 10 contract, Nix will get an opportunity to make the Timberwolves final roster, and can easily be converted into a two-way contract. Currently, the Wolves have two of their two-way contract slots filled with Jaylen Clark and Luka Garza. They have a two-way qualifying offer out to Matt Ryan. What will most likely happen is Nix will end up playing for the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves G League affiliate.

Nix has spent the past two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets. This past year, he suited up in 57 games for the Rockets, including seven starts. He averaged 4.0 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with the splits of 34.2 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.