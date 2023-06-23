The San Antonio Spurs surprised absolutely no one during Thursday night's NBA Draft, as they went on to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the number one overall selection. With this, oddsmakers are already penciling in the 19-year-old as having the best chance of claiming the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award.

However, the chatter regarding his immediate impact in the league didn't just stop at year one, as ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a June 23 episode of Get Up! that many across the association who believe that in the not-too-distant future, Victor Wembanyama will establish himself as being the best two-way player in the game.

“He very well could be an All-Star in his first season. There's no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player at both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year,” Wojnarowski said of Victor Wembanyama.

"There's no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player at both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year." Woj on #1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama 🗣 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/obLhpI6udJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wembanyama comes into the NBA with a tremendous amount of buzz considering his 7-foot-4 frame with a ridiculous 8-foot wingspan coupled with his abilities as a three-level scorer and a defensive savant.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is already hyping up the big man as being an individual who future players will aspire to be, a la Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Tim Duncan.

“Because of all the hype, he'll have a target on his back. More than O's and X's to begin with, we'll be most interested in setting a framework, an environment where he's comfortable. Where he can be Victor. He's not LeBron or Tim or Kobe or anybody else, he's Victor and that's who we want him to be,” Popovich said.