Victor Wembanyama took the unconventional route toward his NBA dream. Instead of going to high school and/or college in the United States, the 19-year-old played professionally in his home nation of France. In the end, it didn't really matter much as Wemby is now on the brink of being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft.

For those that are not as gifted as Wemby, however, the path they take toward the big league is much more relevant. Right now, there's a big debate in the US basketball scene as to whether or not these NBA hopefuls are better off going to college or taking the professional route such as the G League. Playing abroad has emerged as a real option for some talents as well, and if you ask Wembanyama, it is clear that this is the path he would recommend:

“Sometimes I wonder what it would've been like if I went to college,” Wembanyama told JJ Redick on a recent episode of the Old Man And the Three podcast. “… The truth is, in the world, there are better leagues for players that age than high school and college.”

I can only imagine how dominant Wembanyama would have been in college. Moreover, it's highly likely that his exposure in the United States would have made him a much bigger draw than he already is today. After all, only a limited number of basketball fans are able to follow Wemby in the LNB Pro A in France.

Victor Wembanyama's hot take is sure to ruffle a few feathers here, especially for those who are heavily invested in college basketball in the US. Then again, you have to say that the young man is entitled to his own opinion.