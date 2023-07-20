Tim Hardaway recently dropped a controversial take on San Antonio Spurs young star Victor Wembanyama during a recent appearance on “The Carton Show” of Fox Sports 1. The discussion was about whether or not the Phoenix Suns needed DeAndre Ayton to win a championship, and Hardaway surprisingly claimed that Suns' big fella Bol Bol is better than Wembanyama.

“And I think he's better than Victor, or whatever his name is,” Hardaway said on the show. “Yes, Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

Not only did Tim Hardaway make the bold claim that Bol Bol is a better player than Victor Wembanyama, but he also added some disrespect with the “whatever his name is” comment. To no surprise, this take wasn't received too kindly by Spurs supporters, and NBA fans in general.

Has Tim Hardaway Sr. ever said something good? https://t.co/aHmnKxf6qL — Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) July 20, 2023

This take and the “Tua has the worst deep ball in football” take just shows this show struggles with engagement https://t.co/Nr8Cggm6x6 — Ange ball enthusiast (@futtywap) July 20, 2023

The responses to the video of the take are pretty much all on par with these two responses. Wembanyama has yet to play a game in the NBA, so Bol definitely has the experience under his belt. However, you're not going to find too many people making the claim that Hardaway made.

Wembanyama is listed at 7'5″ and has the athleticism and handles of a guard. He has been regarded as one of the best prospects that the NBA has seen. The beginning of the highly-anticipated 2023-24 season is slowly approaching, and the world will be able to see Wembanyama on his biggest stage yet. When that rolls around, we'll start to find out how right or wrong Hardaway is on this bold claim.