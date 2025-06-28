The 2025 NBA Draft is complete, and it has given us plenty of intriguing storylines and future stars to behold. The draft once again added to the list of potential generational players that will make their mark in the NBA for years to come.

And while the Dallas Mavericks got the big prize in the form of Cooper Flagg this year, teams and their scouts will already be looking at 2026 to identify the next big talent. And three players already seem to be dominating headlines when it comes to potential lottery picks.

Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa have emerged as early favorites to be picked first in the 2026 NBA Draft. All three of them have showcased skill far beyond their years with at least Boozer having the potential to be a foundational piece for a rebuilding franchise.

1. Cameron Boozer – Duke

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Duke forward is widely seen as the safest bet when it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer is dominant in the paint, has the vision of a potential passing superstar, and can easily guard multiple positions.

He is a lethal scorer from both outside and inside the paint and has a remarkable ceiling, much like his father Carlos Boozer. With a 7-foot wingspan, Cameron is an athletic giant who has the ability to make an impact even without being his team’s primary ball handler.

That makes him an intriguing NBA Draft prospect for not only rebuilding teams but also those in win-now mode.

2. Darryn Peterson – Prolific Prep

If Cameron Boozer brings something unique to the table, Darryn Peterson is the archetype of the combo guard capable of running offense. Peterson is a 6-foot-5 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He showed an elite efficiency during adidas 3SSB play, an elite, invite-only basketball league, where he converted 57% of his overall field goals.

Peterson shows an elite ability to carve out his shots and can easily be molded into a dominant superstar in the vein of a Tyrese Haliburton. He also possesses upside potential, shooting only 31% from beyond the arc, and his dominant defense is what sets him apart.

He averaged 7.4 rebounds alongside 3.4 steals and blocks per game in high school basketball and has all the tools to become a genuine two-way superstar that would put him high up NBA Draft boards.

3. AJ Dybantsa – Utah Prep

The 2026 NBA Draft may prove elite with all three top picks turning out to be franchise-worthy superstars. Dybantsa already stands at 6-foot-9 with a wingspan over seven feet and a 200-pound frame.

He initially rose to prominence after starring at the 2023 Peach Jam as an underclassman. Thus far, Dybantsa has averaged 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game according to 247Sports, and can easily re-create such numbers in the NBA.

Despite reassigning to the 2026 class, many still see Dybantsa as the best prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.