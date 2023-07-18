San Antonio Spurs' first overall pick Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of magical since he's picked up a basketball. You know he's a big deal when the Adam Silver says the league would pay attention to tanking for the 2023 NBA draft in order to snag the generational talent.

But now that he's finally made it to the pros, this is where his test really begins. He's performed to expectations so far in the Summer League, giving people no reason to doubt him. And now, many are wondering what his rating should be when NBA 2K24 releases.

Among the highest rated rookies in NBA 2K history are:

John Wall (81) – NBA 2K11 Kyrie Irving (81) – NBA 2K12 Greg Ogden (80) – NBA 2K8 Derrick Rose (80) – NBA 2K9 Markelle Fultz (80) – NBA 2K18 Lonzo Ball (80) – NBA 2K18 Michael Beasley (80) – NBA 2K9 Ben Simmons (79) – NBA 2K17 Anthony Davis (79) – NBA 2K13 LeBron James (78) – NBA 2K4

Looking back, it's surprising how Ben Simmons could ever be rated higher than the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but we digress.

The chances of Wembanyama getting a rating somewhere between 78-81 seems possible, given all the hype he's received since he was just 16 years old. He's taken advantage of every opportunity in the ASVEL, winning a championship, an MVP award, and a best scorer & defender award.

What Rating Should Victor Wembanyama Get In NBA 2K24?

We believe it's possible Wembanyama breaks the record and receives an overall between 82 and 85. With his level of skill, accomplishments, and body type, there's no reason he can't the best rookie in the game's history. Considering all the praise he's received, it seems very likely he at least ends up with an 80 overall.

Many fans and sports outlets have taken part of the conversation guessing what his rating should be:

All that being said, it doesn't mean the rating translates to success. Out of the 10 players on the list above, only a few have become the player they were projected to be. James, Davis, and Irving have all had exemplary careers, but what about the rest?

Ogden, Fultz, Simmons, and Beasley were definite busts, unable to find their footing in the league and play at a high level. Ball and Rose have the skill, but are constantly held back by injuries.

Wembanyama has a lot to prove to himself, his fans, and the NBA as a whole. But he performed well in the Summer League, scoring 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists in his last two games. The real test begins this October when the NBA 2023-2024 season officially begins.

NBA 2K24 releases September 8th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant is the cover athlete for both the Kobe Bryant Edition, and the Black Mamba Edition. WNBA Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu joins him as the cover athlete for the WNBA edition.

For more information, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.