The San Antonio Spurs are in Paris for two games on January 23 and 25 against the Indiana Pacers. Franchise legend Tony Parker is in attendance in his home country and gave a promising update on head coach Gregg Popovich, who is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in November.

Via RMC Sport:

“Yeah, of course, I have news from Pop. He’s doing very well. He’s definitely disappointed to miss the Paris trip. He was here this summer during the Olympics and was excited to return. But for now, his health is the priority, and he’s doing well, which is good news for the future.”

Coach Pop hasn't been on the Spurs sidelines for most of the campaign. Nevertheless, acting HC Mitch Johnson has done a respectable job, guiding San Antonio to a 19-22 start. They're just outside of the Play-In picture at the moment. Chris Paul also revealed on Wednesday that Popovich regularly calls him after games to check in and give CP3 advice on what the team can do better.

While there's no timetable for return for Pop, CEO R.C. Buford also said the legendary boss is doing well in his rehab, via ESPN:

“All I can share is he's attacking his rehab in a way that … you know Pop, you've observed him for years,” Buford, one of the people closest to Popovich, said Wednesday. “The same resilience that he's shown over the course of our career as a coach, he's approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way. The relationships that he had with our former players and the care that they're sharing with him is amazing. And his improvement continues.”

Parker played 17 seasons with the Spurs, making six All-Star teams and helping the franchise win four NBA titles alongside Coach Pop and Tim Duncan. He remains close with his ex-leader and signed autographs at a meet and greet in Paris on Wednesday.