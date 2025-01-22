The San Antonio Spurs have played the majority of the 2024-25 season without head coach Gregg Popovich after he suffered a mild stroke in early November. But even though he's not on the sidelines, Coach Pop has made sure to keep tabs on his squad.

Chris Paul revealed that Popovich calls him after games to check in and revealed what he sees.

Via ESPN:

“I'm not even sure if this is public, but he calls,” said Paul. “He calls after games and I talk to him, and he tells me what he sees, and I appreciate that more than anything because he doesn't have to do that. And he does.”

That's not a huge surprise considering just how dedicated Pop is to the game of basketball and the Spurs organization. CP3 joined San Antonio much in part due to Popovich and of course, phenom Victor Wembanyama as well. The Spurs are sitting at 19-22 and just outside of the Play-In conversation under acting HC Mitch Johnson.

It's still unknown when Coach Pop will be back with the team, but Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said he's recovering well:

“All I can share is he's attacking his rehab in a way that … you know Pop, you've observed him for years,” Buford, one of the people closest to Popovich, said Wednesday. “The same resilience that he's shown over the course of our career as a coach, he's approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way. The relationships that he had with our former players and the care that they're sharing with him is amazing. And his improvement continues.”

There is no timetable for return for Popovich. That being said, he is clearly everything he can to be back out there leading this young squad. The Spurs, and their fans, definitely miss the legend.