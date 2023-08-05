Tony Parker's playing days have been finished for over four years. As the peak coronation of his career awaits, though, the San Antonio Spurs icon can't help but continue lamenting all the gold medals he would've won with his native France if not for Spanish contemporary Pau Gasol.

Speaking with media ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Parker fondly yet frustratingly recalled the French national team's years-long rivalry with Gasol and Spain on the international stage.

“If Pau Gasol had not been born, we would have won more gold medals,” he said, per BasketNews. “We have had a great rivalry with Spain. I always say thank you Pau for being there and pushing me and the French team to be better.”

Both Parker, 41, and Gasol, 43, are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. The European legends will be inducted to Springfield alongside Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon on August 12th.

Parker says Gasol has been among his personal rivals since they were teenagers. While he helped usher in the most successful era in history of the French national team, Parker and his countrymen still most often found themselves behind Spain in the international pecking order.

Gasol and the Spanish won gold at the 2006 FIBA World Championship, as well as at Eurobasket in 2009, 2011 and 2015. Tony Parker, meanwhile, earned just a single gold medal during his decade-plus tenure with France, winning Eurobasket in 2013.

“I loved playing against Spain because it made me a better player and I have always been fascinated by the mentality of the Spanish team, which I have been inspired by,” Parker said.