San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has a legitimate chance to be one of the best players in NBA history. Not only because his physique or his skillset but because he also has the mentality to be one of the all-time greats.

In his effort to reach that goal, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be the most important teacher that he has. Subsequently, it's imperative that both Wembanyama and Popovich get the most out of each other along this journey.

For his part, Popovich recently reupped with the Spurs on a five-year, $80 million contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in the NBA. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $55 million rookie scale contract on Jul. 1.

So, these two will have at least that much time to work with each other. Perhaps longer, although at 74-years-old, Coach Pop is already long in the tooth.

Speaking to reporters about the relationship that he has with his new head coach, Wembanyama says that “[Popovich] cares a lot about me” (h/t Matt Guzman of Inside The Spurs).

“He talks to me every day, and to me, this is just a special chance and experience. He's has been so successful in his life … he knows how to do it.”

“It's really special,” Wembanyama says of playing under Popovich. “I feel like he thinks this is going to be a special time, too. I could follow him with my eyes closed.”

Given the Spurs' history of developing star big men such as 10-time All-Star David Robinson and 15-time All-Star Tim Duncan, the expectations are high for both Wembanyama and Popovich. It of course remains to be seen if Wembanyama will wind up being a Hall of Famer too but, as the Frenchman says, this is a special chance.'