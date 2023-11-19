San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made history in a loss against the Grizzlies. Here's what Wemby had to say about his defense.

"I see lately [teams go at me] less, and less every game… I see that in the In-Season but even before in my life." Victor Wembanyama after his career-high 8 blocks in the loss vs. Grizzlies. (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/D3eCejHxGj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Defensively it's no secret Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent. The 7'4 rookie moves like a guard and can seemingly block any shot put his way. According to Wemby, teams are starting to attack him less and less. Wembanyama's strength has been one of his biggest weaknesses this year. It's been hard for him to hold his ground against many of the league's stronger big men. However, he's beginning to hold his own, and that statement was made against the Grizzlies.

Despite Wemby's defensive prowess, the Spurs are struggling. After starting 3-2 on the year, San Antonio is now 3-10. They're on an eight-game losing streak and simply can't seem to find a way to win. It's a rebuilding year without a doubt but the Spurs' problems are all over the place. The loss against the Grizzlies puts San Antonio at dead last in the Western Conference. It's safe to say coach Gregg Popovich expected there to be several bumps in the road this season, but maybe not this many just thirteen games into the year.

Victor Wembanyama at least continues to prove that he's a rising star in the NBA. He's averaging 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. While his shooting has been a bit streaky, there's little reason to doubt Wemby's scoring ability in the future. The 19-year-old has also been great defensively. He averages over one steal per game and a whopping 2.6 blocks per night as well.

The big question for Wembanyama and the Spurs is how long will it take for them to compete. They've shown flashes throughout this young season here and there, but it's quite clear they are a bottom-tier team in the NBA. Who else will make the jump for San Antonio? Maybe next year they can take another gem in the draft and continue to build. Regardless, at least the future is bring for the Spurs. Wembanyama's historic night defensively will go down in the record books for good.