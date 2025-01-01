With 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in a 122-86 New Year's Eve route of the Los Angeles Clippers, Victor Wembanyama capped quite a December for the San Antonio Spurs.

Through 12 games in the month, Wemby averaged 28.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field, 37.7 on three-pointers and 88.7 at the free throw line.

He's the only player in NBA history with 300+ points, 100+ rebounds, 50+ blocks, 50+ assists, 40+ 3PT in a single month.

Reaction to Victor Wembanyama's historic December

The Spurs heaped effusive praise on the first overall pick of the 2023 Draft following the final game of 2024.

“Never seen anything like it, right,' 20-year-veteran Chris Paul alluded to Wemby's ability to block shots.

“I've played with some great defenders, Deandre Jordan, all this different type stuff,” Paul continued. “He just finds a way at times to make up when somebody even hits him with a really good move. Most guys have to jump to recover, but he just has a knack to know how to go block it.”

“I've already gotten to a point where I take him for granted sometimes,” CP3 concluded.

Despite getting his flowers from Paul, Wembanyama knows there is still room to grow.

“It's not so much about simplifying my game,” the 7-foot-5 phenom clarified. “It's more about being able to make the simple things right. The great players, they're great because of their fundamentals. There are some simple things that I'm not mastering yet that I need to.”

Wemby's special mix

Johnson credits Wembanyama's progression for his spectacular December.

“I think he's just adjusting to what we saw early in the year,” Johnson said. “He's playing stronger, more physical; more fundamentally sound.”

“I don't try to show off,” Wembanyama responded, “but it's true that I try to find new ways to improve the game and to improve my game and to find ways around the adjustments of the defenders too. I'm not scared of the unconventional.”

“His ability to digest information, retain things we're trying to help him with while also putting his own creativity on it and discipline is special,” Johnson said. “He just needs to not skip steps and stay with it.”

The Spurs leading scorer at 25.6 PPG this season is embracing the “simple.”

“Yeah, it's a heck of a combination of a disciplined down-to-earth young man who has a crazy creative imagination, whatever that ends up,” Johnson continued. “The more he understands and continues to embrace that, I think we'll see nights like (Tuesday).”

Hailed as a generational talent since before the Silver & Black drafted the now 20-year-old French big man, Wembanyama has faced massive expectations for much of his adult life. The Spurs have always tempered timelines. That doesn't mean Johnson is immune to the obvious.

“I hate to answer it like this, but I have no idea what the expectations were,” Johnson said. “But, he's obviously special.”