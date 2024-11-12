Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs continue to miss the services of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich due to an undisclosed health issue. With Popovich unable to attend to his coaching duties for San Antonio at the moment, the team has turned to assistant coach Mitch Johnson to serve as the Spurs' head coach on an interim basis.

While not a household name, Johnson has been in such a situation before. He filled in as temporary head coach for San Antonio when Popovich had to be present at Tim Duncan's enshrinement in Springfield back in 2021 and in 2023 when “Coach Pop” got sick.

So far in his current emergency role for the Spurs, Johnson appears to be getting the approval of the players, including the “Point God” Chris Paul and Wembanyama.

“Mitch has been great, man,” Paul said of Johnson, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

“I’ve gotten a chance to know Mitch even before I signed here. He’s doing an amazing job, and it’s crazy that he’s in the role that he’s in now, because he’s been so communicative anyway,” the future Basketball Hall of Famer point guard added.

In the eyes of Wembanyama, Johnson is doing just fine, considering the circumstances.

“So far in games, he’s answered all of what you need from a coach,” Wembanyama shared. “We haven’t had (much) practice because we’re always on the road. But he’s doing a great job.”

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs are braving through Gregg Popovich's absence

San Antonio won two of seven games to start the 2024-25 NBA regular season with Popovich on the bench. Since Popovich started missing games, the Spurs have gone 3-3, all under Johnson. In their most recent outing, the Spurs took down the Sacramento Kings at home on Monday, 116-96.

Wembanyama went off in that contest, as he dropped 34 points on the Kings while shooting 13-for-22 from, the field and 6-for-12 from behind the arc. He also added 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a steal in 34 minutes of action. Paul, on the other hand, had 12 points, 11 assists, and six boards in 30 minutes.

The Spurs will look to sustain their momentum this Wednesday when they host the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.