San Antonio Spurs fans are excited about Victor Wembanyama. The young phenom is arguably the best prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama hasn't disappointed so far during the preseason, displaying elite skills on the court and showing signs of stardom. The ultimate goal for Wembanyama and the Spurs is to win the NBA Finals at some point. Wembanyama commented on his championship aspirations with San Antonio during a recent interview on ABC's Good Morning America with Malika Andrews, via ClutchPoints.

“Everyone wants it for sure,” Wembanyama told Andrews about a potential NBA Finals victory. “But some more than others and I know the Spurs, they know how to do it. They've done it in the past multiple times and they're gonna do it again. I just want it, of course, as quick as possible. But it's gonna come. Someday it's gonna come I'm sure. I don't know when.”

Victor Wembanyama preparing for rookie season

Anything is possible. The Spurs could upset the odds and make a deep playoff run in 2023-24. However, San Antonio has been rebuilding over the years. They still may be a few years away from realistically competing, but there's no question that the Spurs' future is bright with Wembanyama leading the charge.

Wembanyama is going to deal with no shortage of expectations and pressure throughout his rookie season. Whether the Spurs are competitive or not, all eyes will be on him.

At 7'4, Wembanyama can do things on the court that haven't been seen before for a player his size. His ability to dribble, pass, and shoot from beyond the arc is incredible. And of course, Wembanyama is a strong defender who can also finish in the paint.

It will be intriguing to see how Victor Wembanyama ultimately performs this year. He's the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Wembanyama earn some MVP consideration if he lives up to his expectations.

In the end, Wembanyama's goal is to win a championship though.