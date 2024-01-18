Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is "built for this"

The more things change, the more they stay the same for Victor Wembanyama. While NBA road trips take him to cities he hasn't played in before, the reception has become familiar.

After his first game in Boston, Massachusetts, the generational prospect was asked what it felt like to be treated like a ‘rock star,' to have his every move watched. Wemby was brutally honest.

“It just felt funny how I really don't care and how it really doesn't. It even surprised myself how much I don't pay attention to it and it doesn't change my routine, doesn't change my attitude. I think I could say I'm built for this, but it's not what I love and I love the sport. I love being an elite athlete. It's part of the job. I'm trying to be among the best and the best always have this kind of attention.”

Handling the attention

Though the 7'4 phenom pays no mind to all the attention, he does feel it.

“Actually, I thought this during the warm up. I noticed that there were a whole lot of cameras on our side,” Victor Wembanyama admitted.



It's the kind of fuss the now 20-year-old French sensation has been dealing with for quite some time – first in his native country and in recent years stateside since bursting onto the NBA scene as a once-in-a-lifetime prospect. His rookie season in the league is essentially at its midway point.

“Already halfway, I expected anything. I know it's not going to be easy. I know it's going to take some time before we can be contenders for the title. Always ready for anything and I'm still ready to do any sacrifice. I'm patient but I'm not wasting time. I trust us for the long term but I was ready for anything.”

A 117-99 blowout at the hands of the Boston Celtics represented the 33rd loss for the San Antonio Spurs through 40 games.

“Very challenging. It's not the losing itself. It's something we might think and I might've thought also as an individual before (coming) into the NBA. Every game matters even though we're losing fifteen plus games in a row.

“Every single game we come on the court and nobody's putting their head down, nobody's giving up. It's crazy because every game every night is a hell of a battle. It's very intense. I would've thought before coming into the league that maybe some franchises or some teams would be sometimes coming into games more relaxed or not caring as much but it's not true at all.”

Victor Wembanyama inching his way back to normalcy

Wembanyama's 27 minutes of action vs. the Celtics marked the second straight game in which he spent that much time on the court. The Spurs have had him on restriction since he injured and re-injured his right ankle in mid and late December.

“It did feel weird at some points. I haven't spent this much time on a court in a long time and it feels good because I'm ready. This is why we love to compete.”

In limiting his playing time for at least another week, the team is keeping him out of both contests of back-to-backs until then. With two games in two nights awaiting the Spurs next, Wemby says he'll sit out Friday's game at the Charlotte Hornets and will play Saturday night at the Washington Wizards.