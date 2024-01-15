The rookie star has been adjusting to playing more center.

When Victor Wembanyama was first drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the plan was always for him to play power forward. It's the probably the position best suited to his game and for the most part that held true once the season began. But the Spurs made a lineup change and shifted Wembanyama to center. Wembanyama has actually played multiple positions on the court this season and it's a role that he's more than willing to play as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

“I'm ready to get any role and play any position and especially with our offense,” Wembanyama said. “I might be the five on paper, but I'm at the one 30 percent of the time and I love how we play. . .So the position really doesn't matter.”

When the Spurs first moved Victor Wembanyama to center, he had a monster game of 21 points and 20 rebounds. He's a unique talent with a strong combination of skills so it's not that difficult for him to play wherever the Spurs need him to play.

“In Detroit I was playing the one,” Wembaynama told ESPN. “Against the Hornets I was playing more of the five. Being put at center doesn't, with this coaching staff, it doesn't mean putting me in a box. So I don't care. At the end of the day I'm ready to do anything for this team.”

With about three months of the season having been played already, Wembanyama is one of the top frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year Award. He does have Chet Holmgren and Jaime Jaquez Jr. breathing down his neck though.