Victor Wembanyama has already played three games in his nascent NBA career. In other words, the world hasn't seen anything yet from the San Antonio Spurs rookie. In the same vein, New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier said that the world had not seen someone quite like Wemby before he started to show up on basketball radars as a teenage unicorn.

“It looks ridiculous at times…truthfully we've never seen a guy like him before,” Fournier said, via Tidal League.

The unique blend of size, length, athleticism, and mobility of the Spurs rookie continues to capture the imagination of basketball fans — and even his fellow pros like Fournier. The scary thing about Wembanyama is that he's only getting started. He's going to have growing pains in the NBA, but once he inevitably figures the game at the pro level, that's when it will truly get serious.

The Spurs are simply fortunate that they landed arguably the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James a couple of decades ago.

There have been other players in the past with Wembanyama's build and playstyle like Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, but Wembanyama projects to have a considerably higher ceiling than him. At just 19 years old, no one is even certain if Wembanyama has already reached the halfway mark of his true potential.

After three games in the NBA, Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks. Those numbers should improve the more experience he gets. The Spurs are not yet expected to contend for an NBA title, but they will in the near future, largely because of Wembanyama.