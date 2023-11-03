Victor Wembanyama now holds a Spurs record that not even Tim Duncan touched in their game against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

To call Victor Wembanyama a super rookie is an understatement these days. He is breathing new life into the San Antonio Spurs franchise like how Tim Duncan and David Robinson did. The star center had led his team to wins against loaded teams already despite it being early in the season. They once again faced the Phoenix Suns led by Kevin Durant. Wemby took this as another opportunity to ball out and break another record.

Victor Wembanyama is now the first teenager with 20 points in a half in the Spurs franchise, per ESPN Stats & Info. He beats out other greats who entered the franchise at a later age or developed their star-level production quite late.

The Spurs' super rookie did not just play for the record. He kept going and dominated the Suns with Kevin Durant playing. Wemby is even outscoring the Slim Reaper before the third quarter starts. 28 points along with two assists prove how lethal of an offensive weapon he can become in the future. These are no longer just glimpses of amazing talent rather it is greatness at its early stages. All of this mixed with the seven times he had cleaned up the boards make for a terrifying all-around presence.

There is still a long way to go before he equals the resume of Tim Duncan or David Robinson. But, with the pace he is taking currently, it will surely come at a faster rate. Will all of this lead to a postseason berth in his rookie season?