The San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama performed a dunking feat that didn't quite look real prior to the Suns game.

The San Antonio Spurs took on the Phoenix Suns Thursday night in a game that was noteworthy for what happened in warm-ups with the Spurs' new superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The French number one pick and burgeoning superstar Wembanyama's Summer League jersey sold for a staggering price. The man known as ‘Wemby' has delivered clutch late game heroics that have overshadowed some of the Spurs' struggles.

Prior to the Suns' Thursday night contest against the Suns, Wembanyama delivered another highlight reel moment — and the game hadn't even started yet.

The Spurs jumped out to an early lead against Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns as fans marveled at the 7-foot-4, not-so-gentle giant.

His pre-game warmup dunk looked like a CGI character come to life as he showed off an impressed windmill.

Victor Wembanyama doing an Eastbay dunk during warmups before Spurs-Suns 👀 (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/0fHXHR2T9a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2023

“How he moving like that at 8 feet tall,” one fan said with a laughing and crying emoji at the end of the message.

“Victor a demigod man,” another fans aid with a fire emoji added for dramatic effect.

“I ain't seen no seven footer do that before,” another fan added.

So far, Wembanyama is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season. His field goal percentage of 46% shows he still has a ways to go in order to become as efficient as many traditional superstar big men, by one key metric at least.

The French star's season high was 21 points against the Houston Rockets in the second game of the season, during which he shot 7-for-19 from the field and missed all six of his three-pointers.