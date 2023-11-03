Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are showing signs of the team they could be down the road in the early going of 2023-24.

The term “Big 3” isn't thrown around San Antonio lightly. In fact, using it in a local basketball context is blasphemous.

That said, what Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell showed during Tuesday's stunning victory over the Phoenix Suns both served as a marker and a preview of what the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs could become.

Spurs of the moment

Before the beginning of last season, Gregg Popovich famously quipped that no one should place any championship bets on his team. While sarcastic in tone, Pop wasn't kidding. Not only because of the team's lack of star power and youth, but also because of what he couldn't, and still, can't say.

The silver and black had absolutely no interest in winning in 2022-23. San Antonio had watched a transcendent French big man from afar for a couple of years, and was in position—mainly by moves and decisions the team had made—to give landing Victor Wembanyama a shot.

As a result, Johnson often found himself on the injury report with a sore joint here and there, while Vassell was treated with extremely caution while returning from legitimate injury. Even rookie Jeremy Sochan suffered the kind of ‘wear and tear' that comes with years of NBA mileage.

The out was a team that won only 22 games and finished tied for the second worst record in the league. It hid the reality that when the Spurs were at or near full strength, they started the season by winning five of their first seven games and beat top-tier contenders like the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Enter Wemby. That Vassell nor Johnson would be called upon to be ‘the guy' painted a better ‘best scenario' picture for the Spurs. While we saw what happened when Johnson was called upon as the squad's first option and while we don't know just good Vassell could be, we know a team that features them as the second and third best players—especially down the road—might not prove so bad.

San Antonio sets the Suns in Phoenix

Johnson led all scorers, eclipsing Kevin Durant's 26 points, with 27 in Tuesday's 115-114 victory over Phoenix. Vassell put in 18, several of those points coming on the kind of shot-making he's focused on over the last couple of offseasons. The degree of difficulty on many of those buckets stuck out as well.

Wembanyama added 18, continuing an uncanny early knack for getting big baskets down the stretch. The star rookie hit a jumper that kept the Spurs within striking distance with just under a minute left and slammed a put back dunk that cut the deficit to three, setting the stage for Johnson's dramatic steal and layup just seconds later to win it.

It should be noted that talk of a San Antonio young core normally includes Jeremy Sochan. The 6'8 forward turned point guard in the early going of this season has struggled to adjust, though he did well to leave a mark on the stat sheet vs. Phoenix with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The #Spurs unveil their 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms…⬇️ Also, it feels like this crew needs a nickname. With a little word play in homage to the franchise's fabled set play, how's '4 Down' ?#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/P0FuhNOwgS — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 2, 2023

Perhaps it's Sochan's development that provides another reason for Spurs fans to stay away from any mention of the ‘Big 3.' How about the ‘Young 4'?

San Antonio could definitely do worse.