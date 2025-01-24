On Thursday night, the first 10 players to make it to the 2025 NBA All-Star game in San Francisco were revealed (five from each conference). As is the case with this sort of thing, not everyone is pleased with how the voting has turned out. In particular, San Antonio Spurs fans are all up in arms after seeing their guy Victor Wembanyama, who's been nothing short of phenomenal in his sophomore season, miss out on a starting spot, with veterans such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic getting the nod ahead of him.

Of course, considering how well Jokic has been playing all season long, there is no argument to be made that he shouldn't have been named an All-Star starter. But for some fans, it's a bit perplexing how James and Durant got the nod over the nascent Spurs star, especially when he's been averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game thus far this season — making him quite the two-way force.

“Should have been a starter over KD for sure,” X user @loynerlucas wrote.

“Wemby not getting the All Star start is insane. This is exactly why you can't count all star appearances as a real accolade,” @ICouldLearnMore added.

“The fact that LeBron is starting instead of Wemby is horrible,” @royal__T19 furthered.

“Yeah the nba is cooked. Putting Lebron over Wemby is pathetic and looks bad on them,” @JoshuaOndike expressed.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of hope that the Spurs star will be coming for one of those starting spots sooner or later, especially with time not exactly being on James or Durant's side.

“Wemby will 100% deserve to be an All-Star starter next season and one of LeBron/KD/Jokic has to budge for that to happen,” @TheCavsJack explained.

No worries, Spurs fans: Victor Wembanyama will make the All-Star team

The NBA All-Star Game has always been a popularity contest of sorts, so it should not come as a surprise at all that three of the titans of the game, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, made it as starters even though there are arguments to be made for other younger players to take their spots.

Spurs fans, however, should have no worries; Victor Wembanyama is a shoo-in for the All-Star team, and as soon as next season, he is the favorite to make it to the team as a starter. He's only 21 years of age anyway, and he'll have plenty of time cementing himself as the next sort of player who's guaranteed an All-Star starting spot.