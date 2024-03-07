The San Antonio Spurs take on the Sacramento Kings Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Spurs are 13-49 this season, and they are coming off a loss against the Houston Rockets. The Spurs have also lost the Kings twice this season. In those games, Victor Wembanyama leads the team with 23.0 points per game and 11.0 rebounds. Devin Vassell dropped 32 points in his one game played against the Kings this season. As a team, the Spurs have scored 121.0 points per game against Sacramento. Unfortunately for the Spurs, they will be without Wembanyama as he deals with a sprained ankle.
The Kings are coming off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they have now won two of their last three games. Against the Spurs this season, De'Aaron Fox has averaged 35.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is one assist per game short of averaging a triple-double against San Antonio, as well. The Kings are scoring 128.0 points per game against the Spurs in the two games played. Sacramento will come into this game healthy and ready to play.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Kings Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +410
Sacramento Kings: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -550
Over: 237 (-112)
Under: 237 (-108)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs have to keep up offensively if they want to cover the spread. They do not have Wembanyama, but Vassell and Keldon Johnson are capable of picking up the slack. The Spurs are 12-17 when they score at least 115 points this season, which means that is the mark they need to get to. The Kings have not played good defense against them this season, so the Spurs should be able to get to this mark. Scoring 115+ points will help the Spurs cover the spread.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs will not have their best player in this game. Wembanyama, as mentioned, has a sprained ankle, so he is sidelined. Not having him means the Spurs are not only missing their best scorer, but they are without a very good rim protector. Wembanyama being off the court really opens up the lane for the Kings, which is what they want. With that, the Spurs are 0-6 in games Wembanyama does not play this season.
The Kings are scoring 128.0 points per game against the Spurs this season, and I do not expect that to change in this game. Sacramento is 30-4 when they put up 120 points or more this season. The Spurs allow a lot of points, so the Kings scoring 120 should not be a problem. If they do, they will cover this large spread.
Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick
The Kings are the better team by a long shot. The Spurs not having Wembanyama just further solidifies my stance on this game. I think the Kings will dominate this game on the offensive side and blowout the Spurs. I am taking Sacramento to cover the 11-point spread.
Final Spurs-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -11 (-110), Over 237 (-112)