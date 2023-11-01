San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft, was drawing lofty comparisons to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant for his incredible ball-handling skills for his size as well as Minnesota Timberwolves rim protector Rudy Gobert for his impeccable timing and positioning as a rim protector. And on Tuesday night, in a 115-114 win for the Spurs, Wembanyama finally got a firsthand look at how great Durant is as a player, late-game turnover notwithstanding.

While the young Frenchman is talented enough as it is at the moment, as he is showing how impactful he can be despite his youth, he knows that he as a ways to go before reaching Durant's level as an all-world superstar. In fact, the Spurs rookie was humble enough to acknowledge that there are still plenty of nuances to the game he has to learn before he becomes a player of the Suns star's caliber.

“I’m far from mastering the game as much as [Kevin Durant]. I try to do some stuff like him but I think I’m maybe not patient enough,” Wembanyama told reporters in his postgame presser, per ClutchPoints Suns beat reporter Trevor Booth. “I think I go too fast. He goes to his own pace and goes to his spots. I think I have to, not copy that, but get inspired by that.”

There truly is a truth in what Victor Wembanyama said; after all, copying Kevin Durant is a fool's gambit. Durant is one of the most fluid and gifted scorers of his generation, and failing to copy what he does doesn't speak to one's shortcomings but rather reflects more on the Suns star's greatness.

But for someone who grew up watching and idolizing Durant, there are certainly flashes of the two-time NBA Finals MVP's game in the Spurs rookie. Wembanyama can shoot over the top of just about anybody given his freakish measurements, and as he polishes his ball-handling, he'll be such a chore to defend for the opposition.

But for now, Victor Wembanyama is learning to take it slow and learning to let the game come to him, which is always a huge adjustment for anyone to make, much less a 19-year old rookie with the weight of the world on his shoulders.