Victor Wembanyama has yet to make his NBA debut, let alone play in the NBA Summer League. The San Antonio Spurs star might get a glimpse of what it looks like to stand alongside Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in his preparation for the league as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is cooking something up.

The famous host of the Fourth of July White Party will continue his streak of bringing joy. Michael Rubin is hosting a players' party for the NBA Summer League. It will feature performances from Lil Baby. Invited guests are Meek Mill and Kevin Hart among others, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Victor Wembanyama may be a beast on the court but the NBA community has yet to see him party. Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller and Portland Trailblazers' Scoot Henderson are also reportedly joining the event along with the Spurs star.

The Fanatics CEO is known to throw the most exclusive and hyped parties. His mansion in the Hamptons recently just hosted a bunch of A-list celebrities and well-known athletes. Some notable high-class individuals that attended the Independence Day affair were Jay-Z, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker among others.

NBA Summer League is an excruciating event. A lot of pitfalls and struggles surface for the rookies as they try to climb up into a permanent roster spot. Furthermore, it is also when fans see great and untapped potential from the new recruits. Regardless, the party is an opportunity for stars in the league like Joel Embiid to intermingle with their new brothers and unwind.