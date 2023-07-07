Not only does Victor Wembanyama get to play for one of the most renowned organizations in the league, but perhaps even more importantly, the 19-year-old will be under the tutelage of San Antonio Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. This seems like a match made in heaven: a young phenom that many consider to be a generational talent matched up with one of the most successful and respected coaches in the game.

Wemby was recently asked what type of relationship he expects to have with his coach. The young man got 100% real in his response:

“Honest relationship. I've had coaches who didn't always tell me the truth and I hated that,” Wembanyama said. “I'm confident that when I get the chance to get coached by Coach Popovich, he doesn't lie to his players. He tells the truth. Sometimes it's harsh, it's hard, but this is what I want.”

That's exactly what Victor Wembanyama will get from Coach Pop. The 74-year-old is a straight shooter and he does not pull back the punches. He's the type who will tell it as he sees it, and regardless of how much weight Wemby's name carries, Popovich is not going to make any exceptions. Perhaps the five-time NBA champion coach is indeed the perfect mentor for a kid like Victor.

Wembanyama is set to make his Spurs debut on Friday in the NBA Summer League and you can be sure that Coach Pop will be keeping a watchful eye on whatever the Franchman does on the basketball court — as will the rest of the basketball world.